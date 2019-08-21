For all the dessert-loving people. The Bombay Churros is surely something you can't miss out!! And with another weekend coming ahead, here's another pick for you to go and indulge in the best churros this town can give you! The crunchy white Oreo is surely something you must have which is a crunchy richness of oreo to enjoy. For all the Nutella lovers and haters, Nutella Nuts surely will make you fall in love with Nutella all over with a garnish of nuts which becomes absolutely irresistible. Their savoury churros are equally delicious and we enjoyed the Harissa churros along with Pink sauce pasta and Red Spice soda which was the best soda drink I had till date and I'm sure you'll say the same! Absolutely cute little space, very well and pretty decorated and totally budget-friendly!! Great place to hang out and chill out with your buddies.