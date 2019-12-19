A Breathtaking Weekend Getaway In Mahabaleshwar

Krushna Valley Homestay in Mahabaleshwar is the serene weekend getaway that we all crave to escape the bustling city life. This is the place you should check-in if you are looking some overdosed pampering by nature and human warmth. Located at the edge of the valley, this place gives you an uninterrupted view of the Krishna River flowing gracefully amidst the majestically beautiful valley. The sunrise is a precious view which announces its arrival by painting the skies with a beautiful palette of colours. You can also be privileged to be visited by a gaur or deer if luck favours. Apart from the natural beauty that blows your senses away, the host is another gem of a person. All through your stay, you will be pampered with excellent service delivered with customized love and care. The food is cooked by a chef on the property and is lip-smacking. Mundane daily dishes like baingan bharta, aloo gobi and dal are transformed into delicacies. The Mahabaleshwar temple is just 10 min away and points like Elephant head, Kates Point are visible from the property. The property has a farm too where you can get your fill of organic vegetables and strawberries. This is one experience that you should definitely put on your bucket list. Host (Deepak Dhebe).