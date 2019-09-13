Light House Café Has A Few New Additions To Their Menu, Check It Now!

Light House Café has recently released a few new additions to their menu, and we visited them for tasting the same. Light House Café gives of that particularly homey vibe, it's an amazing place to be on that date or pull off that next semi-casual meeting with a colleague. Light House Café plays many roles for the people who want to visit the place. You should try the Chicago Style Deep Dish pizza here, especially the Nonveg variant, cause it is an experience in itself. We also tried the newly introduced Flying Noodles, which were an amazing take on oriental food. Also, try some amazing and Heavy Animal Fries we tried in Veg Chilli Cheese style. It not only contains the normal fries, but it's also a mix of Wedge's and some poppers and regular fries, covered with oodles of chilli mayo and cheese. All its dishes are heavy on its own, and each dish could fill 1 person up completely. Except for the Deep Dish Pizza, bring an army to finish that one.