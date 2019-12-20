A Cafe Serving Amazing Pancakes And Waffles At An Affordable Price

Froozo is a small outlet located just opposite Ramesh More park in Andheri East. This is comparatively the newest among the lot. I'd been to the one in Kandivali, this is identical to the Kandivali outlet in the services and stuff. This place is really good for a quick bite. Individuals who commute daily via the route can try some of the food at this outlet. They serve a variety of Pizza, Burger, Waffles and Pancakes with some amazing toppings. I would recommend you to try pancakes with topping other than the chocolate ones as they're almost the same yet they're very delicious. We tried- Double Decker Burger Choco Nut Waffle Choco KitKat Pancake Dark Belgium Shake