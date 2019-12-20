A Cafe Serving Amazing Pancakes And Waffles At An Affordable Price

Cafes

Froozo

Kandivali East, Mumbai
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Building 8, Shop 47, Evershine Millennium Paradise, Kandivali East, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Froozo is a small outlet located just opposite Ramesh More park in Andheri East. This is comparatively the newest among the lot. I'd been to the one in Kandivali, this is identical to the Kandivali outlet in the services and stuff. This place is really good for a quick bite. Individuals who commute daily via the route can try some of the food at this outlet. They serve a variety of Pizza, Burger, Waffles and Pancakes with some amazing toppings. I would recommend you to try pancakes with topping other than the chocolate ones as they're almost the same yet they're very delicious. We tried- Double Decker Burger Choco Nut Waffle Choco KitKat Pancake Dark Belgium Shake

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Other Outlets

Froozo

Malad West, Mumbai
3.8

King Palace Building, 3, Opp. Link House, Link Road, Malad West, Mumbai

Froozo

Borivali West, Mumbai
4.3

Shroff Tower CHS, Shop 9, Ramdas Sutrale Marg, Borivali West, Mumbai

