A Churoll Affair Now At Kings Circle!

Visited this wonderful place situated at kings circle, Matunga. Was glad to taste a few dishes and indeed delighted to know that one can go here with a big group as they have quite a spacious area on top as well as the bottom. The interiors are well done and quirky too! I started off by having the yellow cheese penne pasta, the quantity was decent for one person and the taste was divine! To accompany my pasta I ordered the chunky chocolate shake, it consisted of well churned dark chocolate and milk. Following that came the sriracha cheese potato twisty and the Margarita pizza, the taste of the twisty was spicy, tangy and an absolute treat to the tastebuds! The pizza was well made with a thin crust and generous toppings. Ended the review by trying their all flavour churros along with a scoop of vanilla ice cream! A must visit Churolls and Co. for everyone who loves hanging out and tasting divine food and desserts!