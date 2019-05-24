Craving For Desserts Lately? This Cute Little Place Serves Beautiful Cheesecakes

Chantilly is the most loved and personal dessert spot. A small cafe serving the richness of chocolate and happiness in the same one cup with amazing services. So let’s start, 1. Double Chocolate Chip Cookie and Belgian Ice Cream - These are two separate items in the menu, but as per the staffs' suggestion we decided to go combo. And it was a complete heavenly delight 2. Nutella Cheesecake - Nutella in Cheesecake, these are components which blend with anything and everything. So without a doubt, absolutely amazing and completely drool-worthy. Chantilly a place of delights and reviving desserts. Desserts - ❤️