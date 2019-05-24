Craving For Desserts Lately? This Cute Little Place Serves Beautiful Cheesecakes

Cafes

Chantilly Cafe

Bandra West, Mumbai
Shaktiraj CHS, Shop 6, Opp. Two Roses Building, Bandra West, Mumbai

Chantilly is the most loved and personal dessert spot. A small cafe serving the richness of chocolate and happiness in the same one cup with amazing services. So let’s start, 1. Double Chocolate Chip Cookie and Belgian Ice Cream - These are two separate items in the menu, but as per the staffs' suggestion we decided to go combo. And it was a complete heavenly delight 2. Nutella Cheesecake - Nutella in Cheesecake, these are components which blend with anything and everything. So without a doubt, absolutely amazing and completely drool-worthy. Chantilly a place of delights and reviving desserts. Desserts - ❤️

It is very small place with barely four table

₹500 - ₹1,000

Family, Bae

