Pretty Decor & Panoramic Views: Bombay 49 Offers You Delicious Food!

Casual Dining

Bombay 49 Kitchen & Bar

Juhu, Mumbai
Plot 47, Near Critic Care Hospital, Gulmohar Road, Juhu, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Bombay 49 Kitchen & Bar– Casual Outdoors, Interiors, Chilled Out Vibe, Elaborate Menu, Decent Food, Spacious Indoor & Outdoor Seating Area. Our Veg Food & Drinks Order was as follows:- Food: * Pahadi Paneer Tikka * Crispy Veg Bao * Kung Pao Noodles * Oriental Sizzler Roll * Devils Brownie Drinks: * Watermelon Basil Mojito * Bombay Cooler * Beach Side Martini All in all a decent place for family dinners, get together with friends or a casual date.

What Could Be Better?

Pricing is a tad high & service is slightly slow IMO.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

