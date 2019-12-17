Bombay 49 Kitchen & Bar– Casual Outdoors, Interiors, Chilled Out Vibe, Elaborate Menu, Decent Food, Spacious Indoor & Outdoor Seating Area. Our Veg Food & Drinks Order was as follows:- Food: * Pahadi Paneer Tikka * Crispy Veg Bao * Kung Pao Noodles * Oriental Sizzler Roll * Devils Brownie Drinks: * Watermelon Basil Mojito * Bombay Cooler * Beach Side Martini All in all a decent place for family dinners, get together with friends or a casual date.
Pretty Decor & Panoramic Views: Bombay 49 Offers You Delicious Food!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Pricing is a tad high & service is slightly slow IMO.
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Big Group, Bae
