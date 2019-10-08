A Corporate Vibe, Sheesha & Live Music Under One Roof In Bandra!

Drinkery 51 is located in one the best corporate areas of Mumbai- BKC or Bandra Kurla Complex. Here nothing is expensive if it is worth. Anyone who visits this place, if they are satisfied with their experience, they would walk in again no matter how expensive it is. This is located opposite to the very famous Trident Hotel but is inside a building at the first floor hence visibility can be a concern. A grand door to enter the outlet, dark and goldish theme welcomes you. Seating is available of various kind. This restaurant has a few sections to keep in mind- upon entering you have the dining section, just beside the entrance you have a way towards the washrooms, on the left-hand side of the bar you have the kitchen and on the right-hand side you have a private dining section and a smoking area. Drinks/Beverages: When the name is Drinkery 51 it is an easy decision that we should attempt a lot of beverages, shouldn't we? All things considered, we did. The best of all was this mocktail called Mango Bloom - it is a mixture of vanilla ice-cream, mango crush, mango juice and simple syrup. It was served in a snifter glass with the base decorated with Mango crush/pulp and the top layer with a mixture of vanilla and mango juice. This mocktail is as amazing as it can be. It tasted sweet and pulpy. Another great drink that we chose was Ruby Red 2.0. This is generally a combination of Red vodka, Ruby red grapefruit juice, a liqueur called Campari and 7up or sprite. They have it as an upgraded version consisting of Jack Daniels hence, I assume they might have replaced vodka with JD. It was served in a modified version of cosmopolitan glass; with luscious red colour and garnished with a cherry. This was tasting a lot like a vodka-based cocktail and a little on the sweeter side. This is an Insta-worth drink. Food: We got an opportunity to grab upon a couple of dishes here and we readily did. The visually better one is without a doubt Hot Cheese Pav Bhaji Batasha - quite a confusing name but the dish is fairly simple. It is a combination of pani puris filled with hot cheese pav bhaji and shot glasses filled with tangy and spicy green chutneys. The puris were decorated over the glasses. Looked very beautiful but tasted average. The puris were not completely filled and that is what lacked. Overall a beautiful looking and unique appetizer. Cheese Naan Bomb: was the highlight of the starter's section. These were small mini tandoori naan stuffed with chilly and cheese, served and garnished with mint chutney. The naan was soft and perfectly stuffed. This appetizer is filling and can be shared, along with another appetizer should be sufficient for two. If clubbed with mint mayo or cocktail sauce this can reach another level. Chinese lovers can try this with schezwan sauce too. Desserts: They have sufficient desserts as options in the menu however a few of them weren't available. The dessert which made way to my review was called Hazelnut Chocolate Mousse:- This is a modern hazelnut mousse which needed some garnishing to compete for the other mousse in the market. This is served in a large white plate with zig-zag chocolate sauce spread all over. Chocolate chips placed evenly on the mousse with a large edible chocolate flake. Closure Cuisines served: North Indian, Asian, Continental, Seafood, Burger, Pizza. Best for lovers of: Sheesha, Drinks, Decor Pros: Live music Corporate Feel Great service Recommendation: Mango bloom Cheese Naan bomb Hazelnut Chocolate Mousse