Cafe with a variety of global dishes & interiors to die in Andheri West

This cafe is owned by cricketer Mr. Iqbal Abdullah who plays in IPL and domestic cricket and you can see his painting done on the wall. The cafe is decent in size and the ambiance has a mix of modern and royal feel to it. They also have a small bakery display section along with a bar where coffee and other beverages are made. Seatings are comfortable and tables are arranged systematically plus they have outdoor seatings as well. The menu contains Global dishes and it is lengthy with a lot of options being available. They have bifurcated menu in Global & Oriental which makes the job easy for choosing items. Some of the dishes are unique here and the presentation of the food is great. Prices are not too high and the quantity served is satisfactory. What I had & liked - Mushroom Bites. Shanghai Chicken. Toscana Pizza. Veg Clay Pot Rice. Sticky Toffee Pudding. Cranberry Mojito. Chocolate KitKat Shake.