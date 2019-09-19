This place Stands Out Because Of Its Ambience & Killer Food

This place stands out among all the other places in the vicinity due to its ambience and food. Went here on a weekday for dinner but still, it was full. The ambience is simple yet classy. They have a huge and well-stocked bar. There are various types of sitting available like regular couch, high chairs n bar chairs. The staff is well trained and friendly. Also, one more thing, they have their names on the tee they're wearing embedded with LED lights. How cool is that! There is a huge screen near the bar so it makes it ideal to visit it during the matches. Nice loud music is playing and the lighting dim. Perfect party ambience. Now coming to food, the food not only tastes good but it is presented very beautifully. We ordered - Electric Island Ice Tea: The drink was good and it was nice ombre blue in colour. Not too potent but good. English breakfast cocktail: This was so pretty. The main cocktail was served in the kettle with orange ice in a cup and vanilla orange pannacotta which looked like an egg. Hats off to the creativity. Shami on brioche bun: The shami kebabs were perfect and melt in the mouth kind. They were served with amazing plum sauce. Paneer tikka: Two tikkas were sandwiched stuffed with dry fruits and served with two sauces. The garlic one tasted bomb. Yoghurt kebab: These tasted so good. The base sauce on which it was served was fantastic. It was sweet n sour and the kebabs were served with podi powder on top. Accompanying it was beetroot sauce. So many elements in one dish. The efforts put up in preparation are truly appreciable. Cranberry kofta: It was again a good choice as the koftas were very soft but cranberries were missing. The gravy was nice n creamy. It was served with cheddar cheese naan. Korean chilli prawns rice: This was good and spicy with veggies like baby corn n prawns. It was served topped with egg half fry. Banana toffee parfait: Again a visually appealing dessert. Loved it. Overall, a must-visit London Taxi. Loved their food and drinks.