Fatima Furniturewala is a talented home-baker based out of Jogeshwari in Mumbai and she goes by her company name Fama's Cart. Of the many amazing desserts that she can bake, her best creation is this beautiful Dairy Milk Cake.
Dairy Milk Lovers, This Home Chef Will Make A Cake Of Your Favourite Chocolate
What Makes It Awesome
What's My Pro Tip?
The cake in the picture is 250 grams and is available for INR 350, and is more than enough for 3-4 individuals. One should also order her Dark Chocolate Cake and Butter Cookies.
Anything Else?
Apart from her own wonderful creations, she also takes orders for customised cakes. Apart from that, Fama's Cart also serves delicious cookies, seasonal "Mango Jars" and sinful brownies. Eggless desserts are also available.
Also On Fama's Cart
