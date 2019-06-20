One of the best place "Elementaria Bakery Cafe" in the town to have desserts. There are lot of options to choose for any and every dessert lovers. We ordered Red Velvet Tub Cake and Nutella Cup Cake with Ice cream. Mango Tub Cake: A spongy layer of tub cake filled with mango cream, mango dices and topped with chocolate sauce is just what you need on a rough day.
Drop By This Place To Have Delicious Indulgence Of Desserts
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets.
