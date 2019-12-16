With Colourful Lights & Yum Food, This Outlet In Colaba Is Worth Revisiting!

Garage Inc: Located just beside the lane of Colaba Causeway. Live Music with yellow lemon coloured lights. The vibes were heaven here. Food - No complaints at all. Service - Good. Ambience - The Best! What I had: 1) Vietnami King Prawns: Well cooked. Indian flavours were used. Came with a dip of red sauce. A spicy one almost like the desi Schezwan chutney. Fresh. Must try. 2) Butter Chicken Tartlets: Poky tarts. Chicken Kheema was amazingly cooked and stuffed. Layered with Mozzarella. Recommended. 3) Chicken Tikka Pizza: Basically like a Meat Eater. Onions and Capsicums as toppings. White chicken. Not so spicy. They should provide Tabasco so it would blend. 4) Vanilla Caramel: A faint flavour of Caramel with melted Vanilla Ice Cream. Not so sweet. Not that tangy. Perfectly balanced. Recommended. 5) Cookie Dough, Highly Recommended: Advanced Sizzling Brownie. Vanilla Ice Cream with a Chocolate layer. Cookie was top notch. The slight blend of dark chocolate. Hands down the best dessert here!