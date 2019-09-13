A Fairytale Eatery Having All The Cosy Vibes With Upbeat Drinks & Food!

Finally, Lucky enough to find a cute and Cosy place to just chill out with friends, bae or colleagues over some drinks and multi-cuisine dishes. Location: The Goose & Gridiron is located at a quiet quaint place opposite to the Sterling Theatre, is this hidden gem, situated apart from the busy streets of the town. Don't miss out because of its muffled entrance due to the rain covers. Ambience: A very cosy cafe with attractive fairy light picturesque entrance and cute indoor and outdoor space. Decorated with pastel-coloured pink fans and turquoise walls, this place is kind of a fairy tale backyard picnic. Menu: From European Breakfasts to Indian Main course, from Continental appetizers to Oriental mains, they have a nicely curated menu serving vegetarian and non Vegetarian options for all. Also, they have different varieties of Indian and English desserts. Staff: The staff here was quite helpful and courteous. Priyanka, the manager was good at suggesting some of their best dishes, which were good. The service was quick too. Offers: This place offers indoor as well as outdoor seating. Smoking area is separate. Also, they provide home delivery to nearby areas. Drinks and mocktails are available here. Free WiFi is also accessible. Food: The food here was delicious and the presentation was pretty nice and appealing. What we had: •Fresh Red Monsoon Mocktail • Mini Tacos • Turkish Bell Pepper Feta Cigars • Crispy Lotus Stem • Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli • Veg. Indonesian Nasi Goreng Rice •Mocha Fudge • Baked Philly Cheesecake Attributes: Ambience: 8/10 Taste: 8/10 Quality: 8/10 Quantity: 10/10 Service: 8/10 Value for money: 8/10 Recommendation: Do try their crispy lotus stem and spinach ricotta ravioli. "Dear Food Maniacs, Thank you for reading".