A Hidden Gem In Chembur, Drop By Pot Pourri!

Warm ambience, Cozy Lights and Good food, if that what you are looking for then head to Pot Pourri Right away as well as they have Options for Buffet and A la Carte so this place is a complete package. We started the day with some great Drinks that's is the Melon Twist( Cocktail) and Rolly Polly (Mocktail) both were very refreshing, next we called for the Starters Beer Batter Prawns which was nice and Lebanese Chicken and Cheese which was sweet and tangy in taste and definitely a must-try here, for the Mains we ordered the Chicken Cafreal with Goan Poi an Authentic Goan Dish which was really tasty and reminded us of the Goan Flavours, also we called for Grilled Chicken Sizzlers which was decent in taste just the chicken was a bit chewy and finally the main part the Desserts we were treated with the Chef Special Peanut Poul Pastry with Caramel Sauce and damn you would fall in love with it with the very first bite, the crispy peanut taste and the awesome sauce just adds as a cherry to this dessert totally loved it , also we got Sizzling Brownie which was very tasty. Overall we had an awesome experience here, the food is lit, ambience just perfect and portion sizes enough for two people One should definitely come here it is ideal for small outings with friends and family