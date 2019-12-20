An authentic Bengali meal that tastes like it's right out of grandmum's kitchen? No kidding. Plus the service here is super good: they will help you out with a dish in case you need help figuring out the tastes and combinations. They're also pretty quick with the service. As far as food is concerned, we can't pick a favourite because everything is so darn good.
You Can Gorge On A Full-Fledged Bengali Meal For Under INR 1,000 Here
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
There's going to be some trouble when it comes to parking. Uber it down maybe?
You'll fall in love with the simplicity & authenticity of the ambience : plain walls with framed photos of Bengali poets, authors and other social figures adorn the walls, with soft Bengali songs playing in the background. We smiled when we saw a woman wearing a cotton sari and red bindi enjoying her maacher jhaal while she ate with her family. Reminded us of good old Kolkata.
