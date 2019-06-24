This Pretty Restaurant Serves Different Varieties Of Beers With Amazing Food

Gateway Taproom is located around BKC on the ground floor easily accessible. It has a really subtle yet attractive ambience. It's a good place to hang out with friends and family. They also have match screening so it tightly packed on weekends and match days. The staff was knowledgeable and helpful. They were also welcoming. The sitting arrangement was spacious and the environment really is blendable. I tried some really amazing dishes and drinks over here. I went for beer cocktails because they serve a lot of options with this base. You can ask them for a tester and choose it according to your taste. I ordered White Zen which was really fabulous and then I went for food items I had BBQ cricket tender which is too delicious and medium spicy went well with my taste. For mains, I ordered Grilled Chicken veggie which was mouthwatering and was enough to make me full. Just I couldn't leave without trying a dessert so I tried chocolate cake mint which indeed was scrumptious. I loved this place and its service.