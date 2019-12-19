A Gem For All The Asian Food Lovers In Mumbai

Khow Chow is spacious with seatings arranged very nicely and options are great for all size of groups. The ambience is colourful with nice wail paintings done, they have also used Chinese lanterns on the ceiling which adds great effect to the overall place. The menu consist of a mix of Asian cuisines hence a variety of dishes are available. The menu has descriptions for all the dishes, which is great. Options are amazing for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Prices you may find it high but the quantity served is satisfactory plus they run daily discounts and various combo options are also available. The kitchen service was quick as dishes were coming without delays. Table service was great as the staff was proactive. Appetizer: Black Pepper Chicken Dumpling. Tempura Prawns. Mains: Yang Chow Chow Fan Fried Rice. Tangra Chicken Gravy. Desserts: Tab Tim Krob. Fried Ice Cream. Mocktails: Elderflower Mojito. Yuzu Mojito. So the meal at Khow Chow was perfect in every manner. The food was great, the service was amazing and the ambience is relaxing. Therefore a visit here is highly recommended.