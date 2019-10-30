This Pretty Arabic Outlet Is Definitely Winning Hearts In Bandra!

Arbab: Beautifully glittering restaurant in open space makes it a perfect spot for a date and their mid-eastern cuisine to add luxury to the colourful atmosphere and cheerful vibes. The place is located in at a junction inside Linking Road, Bandra West. The location complements the open ambience beautifully, with a good breeze and well-furnished decor that will make your stay here quite comforting and cosy. This open-air ambience also gives space to a bar to level up the exhilaration of the menu and the entire place. The food here is not as good as the ambience but a tad bit dull. The menu has a good selection of dishes from the mid-eastern cuisine, and a good twist with western ingredients to some that gave a really good flavour but sadly the execution was not up to the mark. One of the main issues I had was with the water, no having regular water to serve the customers is disappointing. To start, a Fresh Mint Mojito would give a great refreshing kick to your meal, the sweet minted flavour to the drink is lovely and should definitely worth a go. There is a variety of hummus I tried from here, Moutabbal, Pesto Hummus, Beetroot Hummus, Avacado Hummus had a good flavour but were extremely dry and thick that made it quite unappetizing. Baba Ganouj came as a surprise, had a fresh taste and tender sourish flavour of eggplants. The falafel had a delicious crisp too and flavourful filling with a touch of creamy dressing, really well executed. The non-veg dishes were again not up to the mark, Chicken Kebabs and Seekh Kebabs tasted extremely dry with no flavour at all to it. Lamb Chops, however, was quite delicious and tender to taste and a good flavour too. Desserts are one of the things you don't want to miss out on here, especially the Mahalabia, a milk pudding topped with chopped pistas and its lovely luscious flavour from. The syrup just elevates the dish to an amazing level. This dessert makes up for all that you've had here. The Arabic kiosk is really beautiful to look at but does not stand much to the expectations when you eat the food, though for a few dishes this is worth visiting.