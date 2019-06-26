Load Yourself With Amazing Goan Delicacious At This Pretty Attractive Restaurant

Normally I get inspired and charged up with a new restaurant I venture into, somehow Veranda did not evoke those vibes. Wonder why I yet have to find reasons for the aura. The ambience is spacious, creatively done-up but somehow the lighting gives a gloomy effect. Service is quick initially but once the diners creep in, it slackens but that’s acceptable. Veranda has been around for quite some time now, that’s one of the reasons the menu didn’t seem too appealing to try something different which you have tried before. The food review: Masala Elvis prawns ley – An absolute delight and the dish of the day for me. Somehow, I need to comment that we noticed more capsicum pieces than prawns in the dish. Overall, a flip-on dish to start your evening with. Tandoori Rawas-Tastic – Well plated, subtle flavours without going overboard. Perfect marinade without over-sticking paste on the tender was pieces. Butter chicken in Manali – A fist-sized momo creation (you are served two of them). Firstly, the flavours of the butter chicken were too mild and unlike what we all crave for. Secondly, the momo layering which is the supreme judging factor for this dish was thicker than expected. Thirdly, blending this dish with spinach and zucchini chutney falls flat totally since the blending of (as mentioned earlier) subtle butter chicken flavours totally clashes and doesn’t create the magic. Mario Goan Miranda – Goan Fish curry with just the right texture and flavours. Surely a must try! Dona Paula Pork Vindaloo – Been an ardent fan of this iconic dish, but found this one too tangy. Even when mixed with rice, the tinge was over-powering. The Pork pieces were surely succulent and well-cooked. Basil Khulcha – Passing of a small naan and calling it a Kulcha is a black mark for the Chef. Unacceptable. Skipped the desserts.