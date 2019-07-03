Hearty Meal At Gold Themed Restobar With Vibrant Vibes

img-gallery-featured
Bars

Bombay Cocktail Bar

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Deluxe House, Ground Floor, B-50, Off New Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Bombay Cocktail Bar is perfect for casual social gatherings with friends and family. The atmosphere and vibe are great. The place is mainly divided into two sections. A private cube like sections for large groups and tables-chairs set up for couples and small groups. So their layout makes it good for both date nights and large groups! Recently introduced BCB Lunch Buffet at 450INR + tax for a six-course meal. Spread into a salad bar, hot food station, chaat counter, and dessert station. Systematic and well organised serve areas and an overall good atmosphere for a meal. Drink- Blue Lagoon Starters Live Chaat Counter- Pani Puri & Sev Puri Dahi puri one the best in recent times Veg Manchow Soup Peri Peri Paneer Cheese corn poppers Charred baby corn Main course: Pasta- Spaghetti and penne pasta served hot at the table. Kadai Paneer Veg Fried Rice Daal Makhani and steamed rice Veg biryani Desserts Gulab Jamun Vanilla ice cream with melted chocolate A hearty and genuinely delicious meal for such a price point.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Bars

Bombay Cocktail Bar

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Deluxe House, Ground Floor, B-50, Off New Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default