A Good Place To Hangout & To Satiate Your Craving For Ice-Creams & Gelatos

Shahi Durbar is located near bandstand in a nearby alley. It is a very small outlet with no seating arrangements but going there is worth every single penny and a good usage of energy and time as well. The service is very quick and the staff is attentive, a lot of customisation is available in most of the things to delight the customer. 🍨Belgium chocolate gelato- the gelato- sticks are customized and they are are the best. Belgium chocolate was fully chocolate based stick dipped in chocolate syrup and decorated with nuts and other things, which made it look mouthwatering. Highly recommended 🍡Spicy guava- this gelato was like having a pulp of guava with red chilli powder on it. Highly recommended. 🍹Mango milkshake- This is basically aamras but with no sugar and loaded with mango pieces on top. 🍨 Mango cream with ice cream- This is highly recommended, as it has mango, mango kulfi and mango ice-cream. A lip-smacking combination in this summer is all I could have asked for. 🍯Malai rabdi- It was very sweet and very natural served in a mini clay pot, the rabdi had a mild flavour of the clay pot which made it more delicious. 🍹Mosambi juice- The juice was naturally excreted with no artefacts. 🍕Mozzarella pizza- it was with a thin crust loaded with veggies like capsicum, tomato and onion and then topped with a lot of Mozzarella. The taste of the pizza could be tasted from the very first bite. Highly recommended. 🍔Shahi Durbar special- the sandwich was large, it was grilled stuffed with a lot of veggies and mayo. Try it with ketchup as it doesn't have salt in it. My experience here was really good. There are no artefacts or food colours used in the things they offer which makes them very outstanding.