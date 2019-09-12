A Great Food Joint For Delivery In Goregaon For Chinese & Thai Food Lovers

Heard a lot about Dimsum Wu and one fine evening felt like ordering Chinese for myself and some Thai food for my family members. Not all restaurants serve Chinese and Thai together but we found our requirement here so we instantly ordered from here. What did we order? 1) Paneer Satay for starters We ordered paneer satay which is made in peanut sauce and this sauce that they make is out if the world. If you are allergic to peanut then you can order something else. They have a wide range of Dimsums. 2) Thai Curry Rice We ordered our favourite green curry. If you want rice along with the curry you can opt for their meal box option for Thai curry. 3) Veg Nasi Goreng Rice This is another kind of fried rice but made in a different style and flavour. Nasi Goreng rice is not so common here but a worth try. 4) Veg Tomatoes Shezwan Rice This is just like our ordinary fried rice nade with some tossed mushrooms and tomatoes.