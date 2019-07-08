A Great Local Cafe Serving Scrumptious Food & Drinks In Malad

The wonderful owners have recently opened Xotik Cafe in partnership with Jeeru. Also, I have not seen such a diverse menu for a cafe. The outdoor seating features garden like theme with nice comfortable white chairs. Chill and relaxed​ vibe. The indoor location is really small with minimal seating by the door. Staff is attentive and truly dedicated to providing good service. Old time Xotik Mojito - Cooler, This unique blend of jeeru soda, lime juice and club soda. Had a nice hint of jeera masala soda. Oreo & Chocolate Shake- A freakshake of creamy decadent whipped cream and covered with oreo biscuit, KitKat and chocolate ganache. Amazing taste and texture. Mezze Platter- Scrumptious dish of hummus, falafel and pita bread. The accompanied hummus dip with harissa dressing was really good. Oven Baked Crepes with spinach, cottage cheese & mozzarella- Traditional crepes are given a cheezy twist. The stuffing of spinach, cottage cheese and veggies. The flavour was fantastic and it really filled me up. Topped mozzarella giving an added taste. Highly recommended! Xotik chicken burger charcoal bun- Excellent little treat with just the right amount of stuffing of shredded chicken, onion, tomato and harissa. Pulled chipotle Chicken Slider with a strawberry bun. Again good burger. Moist and fresh taste with ingredients as above. Good place for a quick stop, refresh and keep going!