Head Out To This Outlet For Live Music & Food To Die For!

Located at just walking distance from Juhu beach Pepper and Pint is just the place you want to be after a relaxing walk on the beach in the evening. In the menu, you have the option of choosing from North Indian, Continental, Italian and Chinese cuisines. I had the Afghani Chicken Tikka and Cheese Chilly Tandoori Paneer Roll for starters. The Paneer roll is stuffed with a spicy mix of veggies and cheese and they serve it straight from the tandoor retaining its smoky flavour. For the main course, I had Mirch aachari chicken. It was very smooth and on a less spicy side. You won't feel bloated after having it as it is quite light. In desserts, I had Rasmalai Tiramisu which is something very unique with a beautiful combination of Rasmalai with Tiramisu. You have layers of Rasmalai between Tiramisu. I also had Elderflower Cheesecake which was so fresh and creamy that it just melts in your mouth. The perfect note to complete your meal. A great place to go on a date near Juhu beach with live music from Thursday through the weekend.