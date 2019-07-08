Super Cool Restrobar With Amazing Ambience & Some Unique Cocktails

Loved the unique abstract artwork of radio as a bar counter. Tipsy Gypsy is broken up into three segments: a front DJ section, a middle section with communal tables, and a rear lounge area with bar counter. They have a pretty open area and lots of communal tables which makes it easy for bigger groups. The menu is vast with the option of Continental, Mediterranean, Italian and Asian cuisine. The service at the pub was great. We had a pretty good assortment. Dilli Ka Thug and Basanti- Cocktails here are always innovative and refreshing. Good options to chill out! Basanti had a heavy pour of alcohol. Dilli Ka Thug was well balanced. Chicken Poppers- Crunchy on the outside and tender soft chicken in inside. It was served with housemade mayo making it a perfect partner. Quick Gun Murugan - Charcoal grilled chicken marinated in the green paste. The chicken was tenderly embedded in skewers. Picturesque dish. Undoubtedly the best chicken starter and dish of the day. Basil prawns The dish made of stir-fried prawns in chilly n basil. Spring onion, bell pepper, capsicum were making the bulk. King prawns amazingly fresh n juicy. Recommended! Thairanic chicken Curry- Creamy texture and flavour of coconut were not overpowering. Smooth. Rice portion was okay but of nice quality. Highly recommended! Mag in china Non-veg (Chinese Wok)- A wok box comprising noodles, rice, egg omelette, and juicy chicken. Nice dish with good flavours. Charcoal chicken pizza- Thin crust base spread with homemade sauce and ample cheese with sumptuous chicken tikka. The entire pizza had texture and well composed. Bombay expresses Tawa pulav non-veg- Served with sweet curd, papad and onion and garnished with spring onions. Portion and tastewise really good. Waffles with chocolate sauce and sliced banana- Waffles were coated with good quality chocolate sauce and topped with vanilla ice cream. combined with ripe banana. Overall tasty dessert and good finish for a day. It a lovely spot to kick back and pleasure after long day work.