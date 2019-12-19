This Hidden Gem In Thane Is Serving Authentic Turkish Dishes

Zu's Doner Kebpas is a small joint opened near Pawan Nagar Bus Stop Thane. It serves Turkish cuisine which is something unusual to find. Their menu includes veg wraps and kebaps. They also have a variety of doner kebap, Indian doner kebap, cheese doner kebap, hummus doner kebap and also doner salad. Their most recommended dishes are the doner rolls and Kapsalon(A famous Dutch dish). The Kapsalon is prepared with a layer of French fries, topped with mayonnaise sauce, doner chicken, a layer of cheese, with their special sauces, a layer of lettuce, onions and cucumber and ketchup. Their food is light on pocket and high on taste. Must try if you want a quick heavy and delicious meal.