The Great Eastern Home is a humongous place filled with exquisite antique furniture and old heritage home decor. Quite a vintage feel to the entire property. One is inclined to see lots of old and new modern furniture as well as home decor stuff too. There are many other stores all in one space and it caters to all the needs of decorations a house or office or an outhouse!!
A Hidden Gem In The Bylanes Of Byculla!
Home Décor Stores
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Kids.
