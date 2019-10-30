A Hidden Gem In The Bylanes Of Byculla!

Home Décor Stores

The Great Eastern Home

Byculla, Mumbai
25-29, Near Rani Baug, Dr. Ambedkar Road, Byculla, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Great Eastern Home is a humongous place filled with exquisite antique furniture and old heritage home decor. Quite a vintage feel to the entire property. One is inclined to see lots of old and new modern furniture as well as home decor stuff too. There are many other stores all in one space and it caters to all the needs of decorations a house or office or an outhouse!!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids.

