Health Conscious? This Vegan Paradise Will Definitely Amaze You!

Garde Manger is a hidden gem in parle region. Very few places can provide quality and healthy food with very reasonable pricing. The ambience is very cosy and they have perfectly utilised the limited space available. We tried a few healthy dishes starting with, * Pineapple Mint Cucumber which was super refreshing. The best flavour was cucumber which complemented the pineapple flavour. We also tried Pomegranate Apple Wheatgrass which was sweet but naturally well implemented. * Roasted Tomato and Basil(Must try): This is the best vegetarian soup I ever had. I was speechless about the way it tasted. Flavours of burned tomatoes and cooked in olive oil it was thick and tasty. * Mock Meat Soya(Must try): Another outstanding dish to be tried here. Again to clarify mock meat is soya and not chicken but gives you feeling of jerk chicken. The best part was it being served with jalapeno cheese sauce which was mind boggling. * Farmers Flat Bread(Must try): Topped with veggies and cheese the toasted crust as a super delight. Bell pepper and olives with paneer made a great combination. * Fettuccine Cheese Pasta: It was filling. I tried fettuccine for the first time so was a different try for me. Again the quantity in pasta is more than any other regular place offering it. Just to note this place was full during a Saturday afternoon and full of youth. Would love to visit this place sometime soon.