Zari Borders & Bandhani Dupattas: This Store Will Solve All Your Wardrobe Woes

Wedding outfit issues? Need to spice up your lehenga with an offbeat blouse? Or, have a plain kurta and need an ethic dupatta to pair it with? Your search ends here at this outlet in Tardeo. Called the Princess Boutique, the outlet is divided into two stores. One entirely for dress materials and dupattas; and the other for blouses, borders and dress accessories. Step into the first one and you’ll find yourself spoiled for choice. From pastels to poppy colours and from casual wear to fancy ones – they have dress materials for every type of function and occasion. Don’t worry about the stitching; they have an in-house tailor who’ll curate the outfit for you. Want a specific cut in your blouse or don’t want it to be tight fitting? All your needs, even the prettiest one, will be taken care of. We really loved their traditional collection of bandhani dupattas with tiny hints of pearls around it, giving it an elegant look. Just wrap these around your plain black or white kurta and you’re good to go for any traditional function. They’re available in multiple bright shades including golden yellow, magenta, purple, sky blue, and red. They have an awesome collection of golden borders studded with diamonds, mirrors, and pearls. Add them in small hints to your sarees or dresses and they’ll uplift your outfit’s look to another level.