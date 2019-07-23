This Beautiful & Vibrant New Restaurant Is Perfect For Romantic Dinners

I recently visited Shizuan's new outlet in Phoenix Market City, Kurla. A really lovely place with superb ambience. We tried a variety of dishes like their Sushi, Bao, Dumplings, etc. I am a big fan of Asian cuisine and I loved most of the dishes that I tried here. The dish of the day for me was the Pathani Chicken Wings, delicious chicken wings with a flabiurt of Green Thai Curry. The poached Chicken Dumplings were good and also was the Dynamite Shrimp Sushi. For Desserts, we had their Tender Coconut Cheesecake and Manilla's Halo Halo sundae. The Cheesecake was soft and delicious. The Sundae included 3 ice cream favours viz. Lavender, Vanilla and Coffee served with rice crisps. Overall we had a nice time at this restaurant. I can recommend this place to Asian food lovers.