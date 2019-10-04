Enjoy Some North Indian Delicacies At Taftoon!

Taftoon! A place for enjoying lavish and variety of cuisines. The Taftoon is a great place for having North Indian, Kashmiri food. The place has a nice and vibrant Ambiance. The music and the cosy sitting makes this place more amazing. The Taftoon is located at BKC, Mumbai. It's in the corporate area of Mumbai has to be a great place. The friendly and polite staff and a decent bar with amazing food make this place worth visiting. We tried, The drinks here are refreshing and ama. The colours and taste are worth trying. The Mocktails are nice in range. We tried, Mango and pepper mule (The best Mocktail so far. The flavours of Mango was really great. The sweetness was little high, but worth trying.) on other side, Citrus and rosemary sour (The sour drink, perfect to have with the meal. The sweetness and sourness was balanced properly with nice presentation.) The welcome Drink, Kashmiri kahwa was just perfect way to start. The hot kahwa was refreshing. Also along with it, the bucket of papad was just fun to have. A perfect way to start the meal. Dahi bhutteyan de kebab: the crushed corn and cottage cheese patties served in a nice little plate. The presentation was good and the soft kababs were just delightful. The sweetcorn and the cheese with a pinch of spicy flavour at the end were really good. Chokey kulche chole: One of the best starters of Taftoon, highly recommended to North Indian lovers. The kulcha was amazing and filled with cheese and herbs. Along with chole (chickpea). The taste was good. The chole was flavoured properly and cooked properly. The presentation was done amazing. With the piece of lemon and the green Chilly. Chatpattey Paneer tikka: The spiciest paneer tikka ever had. The most flavorful and soft paneer marinated in green chutney and the veggies. The tandoori tikka was just perfect in all flavours and texture. Must try. In the main course, the most delightful Lal rogani Paneer Kadai and Ma choliya ki dal was served along with Lal naan( taftoon signature), Baquerkhani. The bread and the main course was amazing and perfect in taste. The lal naan was something new I tried and it was banging on. Must try. The ma choliya dal was also heaven. The soft dal with really amazing flavours was just fascinating. Highly recommended. Kaju ki Kulfi, anjeer aur falooda: Never thought, falooda can be served like this. It was a kind of deconstruction of falooda. The best kulfi along with all the ingredients of falooda and the anjeer. Perfect for the end. Overall had a great time with family. Thanks to the management for hospitality and special thanks to Mr Ajaya for great service