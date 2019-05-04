A Lunch Getaway At Gateway Taproom ❤️

Gateway Taproom ❤️ A perfect place to have good Food and Drinks with your friends or colleagues. Located at BKC, this place serves some really nice Craft Beers and some delicious food. I have fallen in love with this place! We had some lovely drinks like Craft Beer and Wine with some yummy food dishes. I loved their Craft Beers and the Tamarind Pork Ribs. We also tired the Chandon Wines both Rose and Sparkling and loved them to the core. For dessert, we had Beeramisu, a traditional Tiramisu with flavours of Beer. An overall lovely experience. Looking forward to visiting again soon.