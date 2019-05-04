A Lunch Getaway At Gateway Taproom ❤️

Breweries

Gateway Taproom

Bandra East, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Godrej BKC, Unit 3, Plot C-68, BKC, Bandra East, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Gateway Taproom ❤️ A perfect place to have good Food and Drinks with your friends or colleagues. Located at BKC, this place serves some really nice Craft Beers and some delicious food. I have fallen in love with this place! We had some lovely drinks like Craft Beer and Wine with some yummy food dishes. I loved their Craft Beers and the Tamarind Pork Ribs. We also tired the Chandon Wines both Rose and Sparkling and loved them to the core. For dessert, we had Beeramisu, a traditional Tiramisu with flavours of Beer. An overall lovely experience. Looking forward to visiting again soon.

What Could Be Better?

They should improve the quantity of the Food portion. The Food portion is not fulfilling.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹3,000+

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

