A Middle Eastern Treat In Chembur!

Shalom at Chembur is one of the hot spots of the city. Situated on the sixth floor with indoor as well as outdoor seating, this beautifully decorated restaurant transports you to an amazing Middle Eastern setting. Shalom, meaning Peace, is the perfect peaceful date spot. The use of murals, antique floorings, and pretty lights leaves us mesmerized. Without being too hefty on your pocket, this place gives you a range of dishes and cuisines to try. They also organize screenings and DJ nights occasionally, which is open to all. At Shalom, we tried: Beetroot Cold Pizza: 4/5 With farm fresh veggies, this interesting dish caught our eye first on the menu. One of their best selling dishes, this pizza is supposed to be eaten cold, with Beetroot pesto and fresh veggies. Also, you'll never feel guilty about pizza ever. Rocket Salad: 5/5 Talking about feeling guilty after eating food, this salad is power packed with Arugula, lettuce, grilled veggies, nuts, honey balsamic dressing, which is filling and desirable at the same time. Khao Suey: 5/5 A classic Myanmar delicacy, Khao Suey is a coconut based soup served along with rice noodles, rice, fried noodles, peanuts, fried onions, garlic, chives and coriander. This dish so aesthetically presented and it's DIY which makes you feel engaged in its preparation too. Classic Mezze Platter: 4.5/5 Hummus, Labneh, Tabbouleh, Baba Ganoush, Pickles, Olives, Falafel and Pita Bread served all together in a dish. You can test a restaurant by its hummus. A simple dish but a blast of flavours. Veg Dumpling in Garlic Soya Sauce: 3.5/5 Asian Style Veg Manchurian is Desi Manchurian served with a Garlic Soya sauce. If you like something Masaledaar, this is for you. English Fish and Chips: 5/5 Deep fried Basa Fish with Fries and Tartar sauce. One of the best dishes here. We love this dish which was so perfectly cooked and served with mashed peas. Black Spinach Ravioli in Alfredo Sauce: 5/5 We heart this. Black ravioli stuffed with spinach and served with creamy Alfredo sauce. It was perfectly cooked and so delicious. Paan Cheesecake: 4/5 An extraordinary combination of paan and cheesecake which is unique to Shalom. The freshness of paan goes very well with the creamy texture of cheesecake. We had a couple of interesting drinks as well. Asian Alliance: 5/5 A strong drink, vodka-based with a pineapple twist. Bang Bang: 5/5 A perfect blend of wine and vanilla served with fresh orange. Fuzzy Thing: 5/5 Vodka based cocktail with an orange twist which we loved. Shalom is a perfect spot in the middle of the city for a quiet lunch or lit nights with your loved ones and we're definitely going back for more.