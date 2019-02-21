A Modern Take To Your Sea Food Experience!

Bastian is a modern take on seafood served in a warm and friendly environment. Bastian has a casual, fun eatery vibe with Rustic elements and Circular Windows which overlook the beautiful junction around the Linking Road junction. The music is set at just the right volume to allow for conversation. There is a healthy variety of small plates, including salads, Seafood rolls, Sushi, Grills, etc. My Wife & I had been here for the Valentines day after a few of my friends had recommended this heavily - FOR THE LOVE OF SEAFOOD. We arrived here at 7:00 PM and spent a good 90 minutes. The place was almost occupied by around 8:15 PM. The Cocktails Menu also offers a decent spread of variety and options. We had tried the following: ▶Zombie Cocktail - Rated 5/5 ▶Virgin Pinacolada Mocktail - Rated 4/5 ▶Korean Seafood Pancake - Rated 3/5 ▶Lobster Roll - Rated 5/5 ▶Animal Prawns - Rated 5/5 ▶Baileys Coffee Slice - Rated 5/5 We started off with a Refreshing TIKI styled Caribbean Cocktail which was refreshing and was served in a TRIBAL COPPER TALL MUG. The drink was refreshing with a blend of rum, lime, honey butter, grenadine, house-made falernum, and bitters. The 2nd drink (mocktail - Virgin Pinacolada) was served in a beautiful round and flat pineapple shaped ceramic mug. Great taste and had this floral refreshing feel. The third small plate was a winner: Korean Seafood Pancake ( ₹ 650), a simple rice crepe stuffed with diced calamari and prawns, served with a chilli sauce on the side. Again, the seafood was fresh and minimally spiced, but very flavourful, However on the bland side and tasted with the sauce. Pricy for just a small crepe offering. The lobster roll was a clear winner - Two flat brioches with a big generous serving of buttered Lobster with Avacado salsa. Every bite was a heavenly yum and delicious. A per the server's recommendation we tried the Animal Prawns starter priced at INR 900. 8 large jumbo prawns with tossed with the signature animal mayo sauce, candied nuts and burnt flavoured sesame seeds. This was the standout winner and scored a home run. The dessert menu comprises seven cheesecakes, each of which sounds delectable. We picked Baileys Coffee Slice ( ₹ 550 for a slice), a near-perfect cheesecake, slathered with salted coffee caramel and dark coffee and chocolate ganache, and topped with crunchy bailey and expresso flavoured nuts, which gave it a nice crunch. All that said - During the course I had to literally call on to the waiters for over 6 to 8 times to grab their attention. This while I enjoyed and loved the food, felt like I did some amount of cardio workout. Could have been a perfect 5 but the service and the attention to the table let me down. Team Bastian you guys need a fix here, while all your other departments on FNB and perfect!!