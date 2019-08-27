Prithvi Cafe Is Your Go-To Destination For Some Amazing Food & Drinks

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Prithvi Cafe

Mumbai, Maharashtra
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Janki Kutir, 20, Next To Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Church Road, Juhu, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Prithvi Cafe is just amazing! This cafe attached to the Prithvi Theatre. Their food is just amazing and worth it! If you ever have a plan to visit some cafes, do give this one a try and believe me you won't be disappointed. Their service is fast & there are many things to choose from. Don't forget to try their Parathas, Nachos & Cheese Balls, so cheesy and yummy! They have like an outdoor seating and the best time to visit this place is in the evening. The lights and all make the place look so amazing! Total value for money kinda place.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Cafes

Prithvi Cafe

Mumbai, Maharashtra
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Janki Kutir, 20, Next To Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Church Road, Juhu, Mumbai

image-map-default