Prithvi Cafe Is Your Go-To Destination For Some Amazing Food & Drinks

Prithvi Cafe is just amazing! This cafe attached to the Prithvi Theatre. Their food is just amazing and worth it! If you ever have a plan to visit some cafes, do give this one a try and believe me you won't be disappointed. Their service is fast & there are many things to choose from. Don't forget to try their Parathas, Nachos & Cheese Balls, so cheesy and yummy! They have like an outdoor seating and the best time to visit this place is in the evening. The lights and all make the place look so amazing! Total value for money kinda place.