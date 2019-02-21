The ambience is perfectly done with Edison bulbs on the ceiling plus they have used a lot of bright colours everywhere. The menu has a lot of options plus dishes here are innovative and unique. Prices are not too high. The service is quick and the staff is attentive. I would recommend deep dish pizzas, Indian mains, mocktails. Actually, everything on the menu is interesting. So do visit MASTEE if you want to eat good vegetarian food.
A Must Visit Place For Their Modern Vegetarian Fusion Food
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 1900
- Wi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
