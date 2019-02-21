A Must Visit Place For Their Modern Vegetarian Fusion Food

Lounges

Mastee

Borivali West, Mumbai
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

AHCL Homes, Shop 4, Link Road, Borivali West, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

The ambience is perfectly done with Edison bulbs on the ceiling plus they have used a lot of bright colours everywhere. The menu has a lot of options plus dishes here are innovative and unique. Prices are not too high. The service is quick and the staff is attentive. I would recommend deep dish pizzas, Indian mains, mocktails. Actually, everything on the menu is interesting. So do visit MASTEE if you want to eat good vegetarian food.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

