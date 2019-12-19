A Newbie In The Heart Of Powai

Destination 72 opens doors in the heart of Powai for all the party animals and for the people who love their food too. New baby in town, been just a few weeks and it’s surely doing the rounds. Great interiors, great vibe and trust me an amazing variation to choose from. They even have a section on the above which is opening shortly as waiting for fire brigade clearance. Once that’s done, you can book it for private parties or events. Menu ranges from Continental/ Thai/Indian and even Italian. Everything under one roof in this bar and lounge. -Started with Tall John: LIIT given the proportion of blackberry orange and lime. Neatly done. Just the apt kick. -Ajwani Rataloo: This is basically sweet potato given the smokey touch in a tandoor with the Indian herbs and spices. Too good. -Paneer Zafrani Tikka: Cottage Cheese has given the real Makhan wala marination. Served as a starter so will see less gravy. (The Ajwani aloo and the Tikka can be had with their 4 sauces - tomato, pineapple, mint and coconut - peanut) - this was a fresh take. -BBQ Vegetable Bao: Now for those who are wondering what’s a bao doing in a pub. Trust me they have placed this well. The excellent texture of the softness of the bao, filling of cottage cheese, veggies and the oyster sauce. Hands down the best one chef! You’ve aced this. -Mee Goreng: Let me just start by saying you’ve brought back memories of me staying in Malaysia and Singapore. Remembering having this noodle dish with a very special blend of Thai sauces. Nostalgia. Overall - Mr Vinod and Naveen have done a fine job. What makes it even more interesting is that it’s well lit and not like the other shady bar or pubs. A big thumbs up to Sam and Santosh for their warm hospitality!