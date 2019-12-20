Cheat Day? These Handmade Mousse At This Store Surely Never Disappoints

The Mousse Express: They provide amazing handmade mousse which is crafted using fresh and high-quality ingredients with a wide variety of flavors and options at the most reasonable prices you will ever cross. I gave a try to a few of their items and they all were amazingly nice. They were just wow! 1. The Cake Mousse The Cake Mousse is their best selling product. Mousse is combined with our delicious Chocolate Cake to give a soft, chocolaty taste with a pinch of white and milk choco chips as an added ingredient This product is for people who are not hardcore chocolate lovers or who love cakes equally like they love Chocolates Price: Rs. 40 ( For Standard Cup size ) 2. Oreo Mousse : Cookie cream / Oreo Mousse is a combination of fine Oreo powder and white chocolate with added cream. The Oreo mousse will give you a blend of vanilla Oreo along with the taste of milky bar chocolate! 3. The Double layered Mousse ( White + Milk ) The Double Layered Mousse is one of our products which consists of layers of White chocolate along with Milk chocolate with choco chips. Life: The Mousse remains fresh and tasty. At least for 7-8 days Price: Rs. 50 ( For the standard cup size - 100 ml container ) 4. Mango Mousse The Mango season is over but not for us Because we have mango pulp, and mango compounds all ready to serve you'll with delicious mango mousse For all the Mango lovers, we vouch for the taste which will bring the summer's back to you. 5. Signature Mousse Are you bored with all the Chocolate spreads and bars in the market? Come try their signature Chocolate jars which can be used as a chocolate spread for a chocolate sandwich, or as a dip, or why not just have it in an ice cream cone They promise you, their signature mousse will give you a different taste of chocolate from the mainstream chocolates in the market.