Yum Asian Food & Pretty Interiors, All Hearts Eyes To This Restaurant In Goregaon!

Fu Jou has beautiful interiors, disco lights, ample seating space, Live DJ & exquisite Sushi, Asian & Chinese cuisine. We tried some signature Veg Food:- * Jalapeño Cheese Burst * Chilli Paneer Pizza * Asparagus & Carrot Sushi * Corn & Water chestnut Dumpling * Cottage Cheese Crush dried red chilli * Caramel Custard * Kachhi Kairi Margherita * Cosmopolitan Decorative interiors with a flashy Bar showcasing some of the finest spirits, live Dj playing foot-tapping numbers (nice mix of Bollywood & English songs) along with disco lights, the small dancing area near the DJ will get you grooving instantly. Food quality is decent, portion size is adequate & tasted delicious. Staff was polite, attentive & well-rehearsed with the menu.