Try-Out This New Cafe In Andheri Lokhandwala!

A hidden gem located in Andheri Lokhandwala, a must visit place for Chinese as well as other Asian cuisines. This is a Cafe that serves some amazing varieties of starters as well as some lip-smacking Main courses. Would really recommend trying their non-vegetarian dishes as I have tried those and I really loved those. I never expected a Cafe to serve these varieties Main courses including chicken, seafood as well as a buff. Dishes tried: 1) BBQ chicken pizza: One of the best places in this area to try a thin crust pizza. A nice thin crust base loaded with a lovely BBQ sauce and BBQ chicken pieces that tasted amazing. The cheese and the sauces really blended in well. Would strongly recommend going for this dish if you're visiting this place. 2) Roast chicken: Very well cooked and roasted chicken served with some mashed potatoes, the sauce that accompanied the chicken tasted pretty good, needed a little more of it though. Would recommend going for this dish as your main course. 3) Chicken parmigiana: Perfectly cut chicken pieces served with some tasty spaghetti topped with parmesan and mozzarella. The chicken was absolutely delightful, perfectly marinated tender and juicy chicken pieces that tasted amazing. Would surely recommend this dish. 4) Tiramisu: This dessert looked pretty good, served in a white chocolate bowl that the Tiramisu served inside the chocolate bowl. The dessert tasted really good but it wasn't a Tiramisu, I guess there was some small problem, Tiramisu is supposed to have layers but this didn't have those layers. The white chocolate bowl also had a slight taste of balloon to it, since a balloon is used to freeze the chocolate in that shape. The dessert tasted good though. On the whole an amazing place that serves some quality food, the quantity they provide is also quite good. The quantity and the quality both are on point. The staff weren't able to describe any dish properly to me, so I had to take an approximate on all the dishes I ordered, amazingly I did an amazing job on ordering the best dishes. Would recommend visiting this place for some lip-smacking food. Food: 4.5/5 Service: 3.5/5 Quality: 4.5/5 Ambience: 3.5/5