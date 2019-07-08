Get Yum Quick Bites & Coffee At This Neighbourhood Cafe

Cafe ville villa offers many continental and Italian inspired dishes. Its a two-story establishment with ample of seatings. The atmosphere is relaxing. The decor is mainly a mix of the European and Bollywood theme. The pictures n paintings on the wall are pretty cool. Their menu offers a variety of flavoured lattes, teas and cool drinks. Pan mojito- It was interesting and tasted like pan infused citrusy mojito. Innovative to make a uniquely hearty drink. Jalapeno poppers- Jalapenos mash nicely accompanied the other strong flavours like chillies and gooey cheese. Served with peri peri mayo. The whole combination is super delicious. Honey chilly potatoes- This lush sauce tasted rich from a mix of chilly sauce and honey balancing the spiciness. The dish was unexpectedly flavourful. Decent portion. Mac & cheese fries- So cheezy macaronies and fries topped with Italian herbs. The two ingredients mixed in delicious cheese. Pav bhaji Fondue- Indianised fondue served with four different types of croutons. They were sauteed in paprika lavash and butter n sprinkled with tiny cheese shreddings. Nutella Freakshake- The best part of the meal. Comprised of chocolate shake, vanilla ice cream, waffle topped with Nutella, sprinklers and choco pie. I enjoyed all of the components in this dessert. This is an impressive cafe esp for vegetarians!