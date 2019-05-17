This Exquisite Restaurant Is A Paradise For Vegans & Vegetarians!

Casual Dining

Candy & Green

Breach Candy, Mumbai
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Hubtown Skybay, 4th & 5th Floor, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Breach Candy, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Candy and Green is a fine dining restaurant located in Breach Candy. They cook all meals without using eggs, meat or saturated fats which makes it wholesome, nutritious and absolutely vegetarians. The ambience is classy and the food is equally delicious. We tried: Zucchini Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Love is Love Rainbow Salad and Crunchy Thai Salad

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets

