Candy and Green is a fine dining restaurant located in Breach Candy. They cook all meals without using eggs, meat or saturated fats which makes it wholesome, nutritious and absolutely vegetarians. The ambience is classy and the food is equally delicious. We tried: Zucchini Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Love is Love Rainbow Salad and Crunchy Thai Salad
This Exquisite Restaurant Is A Paradise For Vegans & Vegetarians!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets
