A Paradise For Vegetarian Lovers! Perfect To Go With Family & Friends

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Spice Republic

Borivali West, Mumbai
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ajanta Estate, Shop 5, Opp. Merwans Cake Shop, Borivali West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Love the multi-cuisine menu options at the Spice Republic. Funky decor, lively ambience & constant chatter among customers, This place is actually Lit!🔥 Nice presentation, tasty food & quick service made our dinner experience worthwhile

What Could Be Better?

Food is good but certain drinks can improve Food Presentation is good but not practical when you have to eat it. Deconstructed Pani puri looks nice but it’s an inconvenience when you have to mix it yourself & eat . Lot of effort which I would love to avoid when I go to eat outside with my family or friends.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Casual Dining

Spice Republic

Borivali West, Mumbai
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ajanta Estate, Shop 5, Opp. Merwans Cake Shop, Borivali West, Mumbai

image-map-default