Love the multi-cuisine menu options at the Spice Republic. Funky decor, lively ambience & constant chatter among customers, This place is actually Lit!🔥 Nice presentation, tasty food & quick service made our dinner experience worthwhile
A Paradise For Vegetarian Lovers! Perfect To Go With Family & Friends
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
Food is good but certain drinks can improve Food Presentation is good but not practical when you have to eat it. Deconstructed Pani puri looks nice but it’s an inconvenience when you have to mix it yourself & eat . Lot of effort which I would love to avoid when I go to eat outside with my family or friends.
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
