A Perfect Destination For Every Occasion Serving The Best Of Drinks & Experience Around Food

Gateway Taproom is one of those flagship entries across the FNB experiences at BKC. With typical white walls, simple elegant chocolate coloured furniture, high dark garage ceiling & cozy seating this outlet is a complete chilled out & a relaxed place. Business lunch, family get together or a date - a perfect destination for a perfect occasion where experience around your food, drinks and conversations matter the most. The craft beer has a variety of choice and flavours from sweet, fruity, coffee, cider, mild and dark IPA's offering a stronger alcohol content. Am less of a beer person but my colleagues loved the offering and the variety they had on offer. Pro Tip: Please ask for a set of Craft Beer Tasters. A set of 12 100 ml glasses which offers entire beer tasting experience. The food at Gateway Taproom is going to get you dazzled and is simply amazing. From the plating, presentation and taste. Devine and super high quality standards maintained. Serving staff do recommend the fast moving and the best of the dishes. Recommend the following dishes: ▶Poisoned Apple Cocktail ▶Homemade Khari with Chilli & Baked Cheese ▶Prawn Calamari Ajillo ▶Devilled Eggs Truffle ▶Chicken Meatball Spaghetti ▶Chicken Jale peno Flat bread ▶Financier - Warm Almond Cake & Ice cream