Drop By This Authentic Kitchen For An Amazing Mexican & Italian Delights

Oi! An authentic kitchen is known for its amazing varieties in Mexican and Italian cuisine. The oi kitchen and bar has an amazing and wide bar, majorly known for its cocktails. If you are looking for a range of mocktails, then you will not have many options. The oi kitchen is located in Khar road, 10 min. walking from Khar road railway station. The place is vibrant and cosy. The perfect party place for big groups with amazing food. The restaurant has around 100+ seating capacity along with the amazing and friendly staff. They also serve Jain portions, but the range is really limited. The main attraction of the restaurant is their desserts. The lip-smacking dessert is just delightful. Out of their amazing range of dishes we ordered, Paprika spiced cottage cheese: The rich colourful flatbread, with soft and nicely marinated paneer on top. The flatbread was good in taste. A few spices were required. But the taste was good. Quesadilla: the cheese corn and Spinach Quesadilla was just delightful to have along with the mashed beans and sour cream. The taste was nice. The crunch of sweet corns was coming out well. Overall had a good texture. El Patron nachos: The unique style nachos. The base of beans prepared in tomato gravy was going well with crisp nachos. The cheese was a little less but the overall taste was good. The jalapeño was going well with the texture of nachos. Recommended. Brazilian curry with steam rice: the Curry was prepared in red coconut based gravy. And had a nice crunch of fresh veggies along with paneer cubes. The taste was nice and it was complimenting the taste. The rice was good. And it's sufficient for a single person The desserts here are worth trying. The taste was just amazing. And you will get both Indian and western desserts on the menu. Out of the range, we tried: Arroz Con Leche: A rice pudding with Caramel and fruit crunch on top. The presentation was lovely and the taste was just delightful. Nutella cheesecake: One of the best cheesecake I've ever had. The garnishing was amazing and the taste was really good. The quantity served was sufficient. And it's worth trying. Highly recommended. Overall, had a great time with family. The perfect place for a party. Thanks to the management for hospitality and mouthwatering dessert.