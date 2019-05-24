Make Your Day More Special At This Popular Place In Mumbai

Bombay Coffee House one of the most prime coffee places in Mumbai. With the ambiance very classy and dishes so bright it is a perfect place for a small coffee date or official meeting. Location(5/5): No doubt location is the best place for any coffee house like BCH. On weekends and late in weekdays they surely attract a lot of crowd due to the authenticity of their coffee. Ambiance(5/5): No doubt the ambiance is spacious and filled with pictures from vintage Bombay. The arrangement also has variations from a workplace kind to romantic 2 seaters. Service(5/5): No doubt the service was great. We were served by Chitra she always tried doing something new with dishes in the kitchen when we asked her to make the dish look appealing. Even a very simple hot dog was made presentable. Food(5/5): Beverages: Strawberry Muesli(Must try): A perfect strawberry smoothie because it didn't taste completely sweet but had the essence of tangy strawberry pulp. The best part was the topping of muesli and almond to taste perfect. Fruit Tizan: A mocktail with a traditional mixture of cranberry and raspberry. The taste was strong and the flavours were felt. But still felt like more of cranberry juice. Starters: BCH Special Eggs Benedict: A traditional American breakfast which consists of regular poached eggs but this time served with a croissant. The major difference was the topping of mushroom sauce. Pesto Grill Chicken(Must try): Again croissant bread filled with dry chicken which was mixed with pesto sauce. The spices were perfect and it was different to have a sandwich in croissant bread as it looked like a butterfly when cutting in halves. Mains: Grilled Chicken Steak(Must try): Grilled chicken steak came with a juicy topping of mushroom sauce and the major gravy is surrounded by either hern rice or garlic bread. Desserts: Oreo Mud Pie(Must try): Again a great presentation. The good part of the food was it was ok. It was perfectly decorated by Chitra. The oreo at the top also makes the food taste wonderful.' Brownie Dessert: classic dessert but this time too was mind blowing with a simple brownie and chocolate topping layered. Overall(5/5): A perfect experience to go out on a coffee date and also drop your visiting card before you leave.