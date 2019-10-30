A Perfect Themed Restaurant For Mexican And Spanish Lovers

Poco loco means "not so crazy". Here the virtual chef is Dr.Loco, and this is his lab where he experiments with food and dishes. I must admit the experiments are truly amazing. This is a fairly new entrant in the casual dining section of restaurants. The entrance and ambiance are quite live. The walls and t-shirts of the servers are embedded with amazing quotes, the one I liked most goes like - "According to chemistry, alcohol is a Solution" and some others like - Said Albert WINEstein - Drink a few glasses and become a genius. Poco Loco have no other branches yet. The interior is very well worked upon like the light above our table was made up of test tubes and the one near the bar was made up of flasks. The entry door is painted with nice and bright red color, which can attract the people passing by. The location of the restaurant is road facing, as a result, it can get quite a few footfalls. Our experience was enhanced by the services of Manager - Vaibhav & Server - Soling. They were both professional and willing to assist. Drinks/Beverages Poco Loco is known for Cocktails but due to some reasons we did not consume cocktails at our visit. We had a few mocktails and I will talk about a couple here. The first amongst the lot is PINA COCO - This is basically an experiment with Pinacolada - it contains Pineapple juice, Vanilla ice-cream, Coconut water and coconut cream. Coconut cream has the dominant taste here. It was served in Hurricane glass with a solid white appearance and is it is thick, also garnished with a piece of pineapple on the glass. Another one that we liked is called SENORITA - This was more of a refreshing one consisting of Orange, Cranberry, Grenadine and fresh Cream. This was red due to the presence of Grenadine and thick enough. This mocktail was served in a Martini glass and garnished with a cherry. We requested for a glass in display which is fancier and gives a nostalgic feeling of a chemistry lab, however the glass was not available. Food Most of the items that I am going to talk about were really good and felt a little different from other restaurants. They have experimented well with the food dishes, more than the drinks. SPINACH CROQUETAS was our first selection out of some finely curated food dishes presented in the menu. They look like regular cheese balls or Jalapeno poppers but what is inside makes it so special. It is a combination of spinach leaves and bechamel sauce which is white in color which is very creamy. The croquettes were soft and delicious. Garnished well in a dish with cocktail sauce and spinach leaves. This is the best of food that we had here today. Another amazing dish worth discussing is COTTAGE CHEESE CHIMCHURRI - Cottage cheese in the form of tikkas were made in a chimchurri style which involves cooking with the following ingredients - parsley, Oregano, garlic and Chilli. Here, they have their homemade chimchurri mayo sauce to add to the already delectable appetizer. Make sure to have the salad served along which is equally tasty as the paneer, if not more. Prawns lover should not miss GAMBAS AL AJILLO at all. These are sizeable pieces of Prawns in sizzling olive oil with cayenne chilli. A dish that I was skeptical about before ordering, turned out to be a great choice. I was skeptical because this dish is a wrap - it is called ENCHILADAS GRATINADAD. Some of you might also be turned off reading about the fact that it was a wrap but don't be. This is not your regular wrap. This wrap is made up of white flour and contained corn for sure. It was placed into a plate full of cheese and tomato gravy. The presentation was beautiful and attractive too. This wrap is very soft and cuts easily. This main course is heavy enough to share. Desserts OMG! The desserts were stunningly experimented with, especially CHOCOLATE CHILLI PEPPER TART. This is a spicy and sweet dessert at the same time due to the presence of Chocolate, Chilly, Chilly powder and Pepper essence. A chocolate tart filled with gooey chocolate, and further filled with chocolate sauce and topped with chocolate cream and cut chillies. This is served on a black edgeless dish with chillies and chilli powder scattered all over. A very new and unique experience for the taste buds. Worth a try. Both, this and the next dessert are highly recommended. The second one was again a unique one. I feel desserts being the last course of the meal should be the best one because it can leave a great last impression. And, I feel they know this. TRES LECHES is a traditional Mexican three milk cake. This is one of the best introductions done at this restaurant, as it specializes in Mexican cuisine. This dessert is typically made up on three types of milk - Condensed, evaporated & heavy cream (sometimes whole milk is also used). This is served in a metallic container at Poco Loco. It is a heaven for the milk dessert lovers. It is garnished with dry fruit flakes. Other items ordered were Dulce Y Sal, Tinto verano & Arroz Mexicano. Poco Loco is also known for Nachos, Risotto, Mojito, Paella & Tortilla Soup. The plates are served differently here for veg and non-veg. Mostly they serve green plate for vegetarians and red plate for non-vegetarians. Washrooms are kept clean, with trippy wall paper. Ladies and gent's washroom are named like some elements of periodic table. Truly a place with a lot of carefully thought of experiments and customizations. Closure Cuisines served: Spanish, Mexican, Continental Timings: 12.30pm to 1am Home Delivery: No for now (from Nov 2019) Customized items: Yes Tax: 5% GST, 10% Service charge $ 5% Vat on alcohol Bar: Yes Age limit: 21yrs (Beer and Wine) and 25yrs (Hard drinks) Stag Entry: Sometimes on weekends Seating: Indoor Live Sports Screening: No Parking: Yes (Valet) Best for lovers of: Mexican and Spanish food, Cozy ambiance Pros: Crafted cocktails Great service Recommendation: Pina coco Spinach croquetas Enchiladas Gratinadad Chocolate Chilli pepper Tart Cost: 3115 Ratings: 4.5