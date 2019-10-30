Sushis & Noddles For Lunch? Order From Dimsum Wu Now!

So we ordered in food through Dimsum Wu looking at their amazing menu. What I loved is their food packaging. They made sure the food was nicely packed. Not a single spill or drop. The sushi packaging was beautiful. You could see the sushi with the little containers containing pickled ginger and wasabi. The little note on it stating that it's freshly made from scratch was the star and that claim was backed up with the lip-smacking sushi. About the food we ordered: • Crab California Roll: Comes in 6 pieces. In each on you get to taste the crab, the crisp veggies, seaweed and sushi rice. •Green Thai curry: Its a rich thick creamy coconut-based curry which you can have just like that or with steamed rice. • Pad Thai Noodles (prawns) and Drunken Noodles( chicken): Looking at them I felt that they were quite similar. Until I opened the container to have them. Each one has a distinctly unique taste. So don't go by the looks. Have a bite and then decide. Overall a must try place.