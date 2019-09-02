A Place That Serves Delicious Buns!

Dirty Buns is perfect for all the weekenders for the vibe at this place is full of love, fun and enjoyment! Such beautiful walls with multiple TV shows playing, cheeky boards signalling you to be dirty and have a dirty weekend because WHY NOT! A disco ball right on top making it the coolest place to dance ever. The seating area is simply amazing and one that I truly loved was the one which isolated right next to the door and bar, a table for two which is ideal for a date 😉 or even to spend quality time with your pal! Well, our experience at this place would have not been a great one if Chef Boo Kim and Chef Rinki Saha and their team would have not helped us selecting their bests from a range of already delicious menu. We started our eve with The Dirty Buns Martini 🍸 and This vodka-based cocktail was just a perfect one to kickstart our eve, must say that! Rightly kept on the top of their menu too.🤩 The Yuzu mocktail was yet another refreshing one along with the virgin mojito that we sipped here. We started with their Yakitori Mushroom bao and Chicken Nachos and loved the mushroom bao to the core! The nachos unlike other places didn't get dry or soggy and were crunchy and loaded with chicken pieces. Just how I love it! Moving ahead we got us stuffed with their huge and stuffed baos which by the way are being served in such great quantity I'm sure you finishing one yourself is gonna be a task but you gonna drool over it! So here's our pick from their dirty rolls: Mac & cheese and mozzarella meatballs. Well well, they do have dirty buns too and one must surely not miss them at all. I repeat that! Do not miss their dirty buns! We tried their doughnut chocolate mousse with dark chocolate chips and absolutely loved the softness and sweetness of this dessert which was JUST perfect ❤💞 and to satisfy our sweet tooth! Cheers to the team and hope you guys too have a great time there!